Bob Prosser, owner of Ishnala, returns to On the Map with WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share the latest being offered at the Supper Club! Arguably one of Wisconsin’s most popular supper clubs, it’s a classic place to sip an old fashioned or two on one of the restaurant’s decks or at two bars overlooking Mirror Lake in Lake Delton, WI. Ishnala is open nightly through October 22nd serving mouth-watering steaks and sensational seafood. For more, visit Ishnala.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction