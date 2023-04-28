WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Bob Prosser, owner of Ishnala Supper Club, celebrating its 70th year! Arguably one of Wisconsin’s most popular supper clubs, it’s a classic place to sip an old fashioned or two on one of the restaurant’s decks or at two bars overlooking Mirror Lake in Lake Delton, WI. Ishnala is typically open April through October serving mouth-watering steaks and sensational seafood. The bars open at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2:30 p.m. Friday; the dining room opens at 4 p.m. and 3:10 p.m., respectively. For more, visit Ishnala.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction