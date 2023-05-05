WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Morgan Snyder, Director of Public Relations for Visit Indy and visitindy.com, to talk about the ‘Crossroads of America’, the Central Canal in White River State Park, the museums, events, craft beer and vineyard scene and of course, the Indy 500!
On the Map: Indianapolis and the Indy 500, The Greatest Spectacle in Racing
by: Ben Anderson
On the Map
Fridays 6-7pm
“On the Map” is a weekly travel-focused program showcasing regional, national and international tourism. Click for more.