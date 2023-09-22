WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to the folks from Goebbert’s Farm, Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up, The Long Grove Apple Fest, and next week’s Harvest Fair at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
On the Map: Fall Fun! Goebbert’s Farm, Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up, Long Grove Apple Fest, Harvest Fair at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
On the Map
Fridays 6-7pm
“On the Map” is a weekly travel-focused program showcasing regional, national and international tourism. Click for more.