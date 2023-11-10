Laura Rush from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce joins Dave Plier to talk about exploring the winter sights of Geneva, IL including shopping at The Little Traveler, a visit to the Herrington Inn & Spa, joining the annual Christmas Walk, spending time with Santa, and so much more. With so much to do, visit genevachamber.com!
On the Map: Exploring the winter wonderment of Geneva, IL
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
