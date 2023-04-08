WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Carol Hoffman of the Shawnee Forest Country Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau about The Shawnee Challenge, the beautiful places to explore including The Garden of the Gods, Rim Rock and Pounds Hollow, the Bald Knob Cross of Peace and the hiking, rock climbing, fishing and some of the best bird and nature watching in southern Illinois. Dave & Carol also talk about the truly authentic wine culture, showcasing the 11 wineries on the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. For more, visit southernmostillinois.com.

