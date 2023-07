Kerri Kapich, COO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to explore ‘America’s Finest City’. Later, Chicago’s own Jenny Milkowski talks to Dave about the Viejas Casino and Resort, San Diego’s premier luxury gaming resort, the Player’s Club and more. Visit sandiego.org and Viejas.com for more information.

