There’s so much to do and see on Alabama’s white-sand beaches (photo courtesy of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Beth Gendler, President & CEO of Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, and Alabama’s State Parks Superintendent Matt Young. From fireworks over the beach to fun runs sure to have you craving a cool dip in the Gulf, there is no shortage of things to do in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail. Visit gulfshores.com