Elvis Presley left us 46 years ago this week. His home is a sight to be seen. You can experience 120 acres dedicated to the life and career of this American legend in Memphis Tennessee. See Elvis’ mansion, the gold records, the jeweled jumpsuits, the classic cars, and interactive exhibits that let you experience Elvis like never before. Then, stay at Graceland’s AAA Four-Diamond resort hotel, The Guest House at Graceland. Alicia Dean from Elvis Presley Enterprises gives WGN Radio’s Dave Plier a virtual tour of The King’s iconic home. Graceland.com

