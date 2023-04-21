Hilina Ajakaiye, Executive Vice President of meetboston.com joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to explore all things Boston: Boston Harbor Islands, Charles River adventures, Boston Harbor City cruises, Duck Tours, water adjacent experiences many of the neighborhoods, and ferries to Salem and Ptown, Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Quincy Market, the Esplanade, Greenway, Emerald Necklace, Arnold Arboretum, and more!
Boston harbor and the city skyline are seen, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)