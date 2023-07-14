WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Tim Hygh, Executive Director of Mackinac Island. Mackinac Island is an incredible vacation destination where you can experience one-of-a-kind attractions, enjoy delicious food, discover unique shops and see breathtaking sights. Although it measures less than five square-miles, Mackinac Island is full of interesting things to do and extraordinary places to stay. It’s full of charming shops, diverse dining and exciting nightlife, too. There are so many ways for visitors of all ages to enjoy a Mackinac Island vacation, so go ahead and start planning your trip to the crown jewel of the Great Lakes! Visit Mackinacisland.org.

