WGN Radio’s Dave Plier is joined by Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing, Experience Grand Rapids to talk about their world class attractions and outdoor recreation to nationally ranked food and craft beverage scenes – America’s Best Beer City, the nation’s Craft Beverage Capital and a Top 20 U.S. Foodie City, an eyeful of spectacular art and an earful of live music and endless opportunities for family fun; Bill Kirk, Communications Director with Downtown Grand Rapids joins Dave to talk about the World of Winter.
