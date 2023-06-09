Captain David Stier and his Co-Captain in life Carrie Stier join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about Riverboat Twilight. Since 1985, the Riverboat Twilight has delivered one of the most exceptional cruise experiences in the Midwest. And it’s not just a cruise; it’s a conduit to reconnection, relaxation, and renewal. Marvel at the majestic Mississippi River while relaxing in style aboard a stunningly replicated Victorian Riverboat. Allow yourself to be pampered by the Twilight’s attentive, informative, and welcoming crew. Delicious meals are prepared on board in the lower galley, while a full bar complete with top shelf liquors provides custom drinks to enhance your experience. The Riverboat Twilight is family-owned and operated business, with a focus providing entertaining and quality cruises. The 140-passenger vessel has ample indoor, and outdoor seating on all three decks, and wrap-around windows give way to amazing views. Their 2023 season offers 1-day, 2-day, and sightseeing cruises departing from LeClaire & Dubuque, Iowa. Visit riverboattwilight.com.

