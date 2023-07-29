In this July 12, 2012 photo, a customer signs a petition on the Duck N Roll food truck, right, arguing for the elimination of a proposed ban on food trucks …
In this July 12, 2012 photo, a customer signs a petition on the Duck N Roll food truck, right, arguing for the elimination of a proposed ban on food trucks parking within 200 feet of restaurants in Chicago. The proposed ordinance would finally allow food trucks to cook and prepare food but continue to ban them from setting up shop any closer than 200 feet away from restaurants and capping the time they can stay put in one spot at two hours. The full City Council could vote on the proposal as soon as next week. (AP Photo/Sitthixay Ditthavong)
