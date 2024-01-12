Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing, Experience Grand Rapids and Bill Kirk, the Communications Director at Downtown Grand Rapids join ‘On the Map’ host Dave Plier to talk about ‘The World of Winter’ happening now through March 10, 2024, things to do and places to go around town, their Culture Pass, Brewsader Passport, Flights of Flavor and more! Visit experiencegr.com and worldofwintergr.com.

