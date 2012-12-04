Click here for the detailed schedule for the next few days, including schedule changes and live sports.

WEEKDAYS:

4 – 5 a.m.: WGN Early Morning News

5 – 9 a.m.: Bob Sirott (Starting January 6)

9 a.m. – noon: John Williams

noon – 1 p.m.: Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

1 – 3 p.m.: Anna Davlantes

3 – 7 p.m.: Roe Conn

7 – 10 p.m.: Various hosts

10 – 10:30 p.m.: WGN News at Ten

10:30 – 11 p.m.: WGN News Special Report: COVID-19 Pandemic

11 p.m. – 4 a.m.: Nick Digilio (Sunday – Thursday night)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Dave Plier (Friday night)

1 – 5 a.m.: Matt Bubala (Friday night)

SATURDAYS:

5 – 6 a.m.: The Morning Show with Orion Samuelson & Max Armstrong

6 – 7 a.m.: Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen

7 – 10 a.m.: HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini

10 a.m. – noon: Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg (starting January 4)

noon – 1 p.m.: Startup Showcase with Scott Kitun

1 – 4 p.m.: John Williams

4 – 6 p.m.: Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg (May be heard earlier if preempted by sports at this time)

6-10 p.m.: Various programs including live sports, White Sox Weekly and The Beat. Check upcoming schedule for details.

10 p.m. – 3 a.m.: WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

3 – 5 a.m.: Dave Plier

SUNDAYS:

5 – 5:30 a.m.: Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter

5:30 – 6 a.m.: Steve Dale’s Pet World

6 – 6:30 a.m.: The Lutheran Hour

6:30 – 9 a.m.: The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

1 – 5 p.m.: Pete McMurray

The Hamp and O’B Show with Glen Kozlowski – after Bears games

5 – 7 p.m.: The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson

7 – 9 p.m.: Karen Conti

9 – 11 p.m.: After Hours with Rick Kogan

11 p.m. – 4 a.m.: Nick Digilio

Pinch Hitters