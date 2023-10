NewsNation

Amazon Echo users, say “Alexa, play NewsNation.”

If you are looking for a direct audio feed, try one of the following links:

https://live.amperwave.net/playlist/wgnam-newsnationaac-imc.m3u

https://live.amperwave.net/playlist/wgnam-newsnationmp3-imc.m

Visit NewsNation at https://www.newsnationnow.com/.

Find NewsNation on your screen at https://joinnn.com/.