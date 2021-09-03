WGN Radio and Northwestern Athletics sign five-year broadcast rightsholder extension

Wildcats football and men’s basketball on-air through 2025-26 seasons

WGN Radio and Northwestern Athletics have agreed to a five-year broadcast rightsholder extension that will keep Wildcats football and men’s basketball on the station through the 2025-26 seasons.

WGN Radio has been the home of the Wildcats since 1996. Northwestern Athletics head coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Chris Collins will continue to make frequent appearances on the station’s shows.

“For the past 25 years, WGN Radio has broadcast Northwestern football and men’s basketball and I am thrilled to be extending our partnership for five more years, bringing Chicago’s Big Ten Team play-by-play to our Chicago’s Very Own audience,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle.

Dave Eanet, WGN Radio’s sports director and a member of the Northwestern Athletics Hall of Fame, has handled play-by-play duties for Wildcats football since 1990, and basketball since 1996. “I’m excited to see our relationship with Northwestern Athletics continue,” said Dave Eanet. “We’ve had so many great moments: Bowl games, two Big Ten Championship games, the NCAA Tournament, and I know many more thrilling moments are ahead. We look forward to bringing them to WGN Radio listeners for the years to come.”

“WGN Radio and Dave Eanet have been synonymous with the Northwestern Wildcats for decades, and we’re excited to continue that partnership,” said Northwestern’s Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Dr. Derrick Gragg. “His voice is the soundtrack to so many incredible memories for our fans, and we look forward to many more over the next five years.”

Northwestern football returns to WGN Radio on Friday, September 3, when the defending Big Ten West Division and Citrus Bowl champions host the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field in the 2021 season opener. Pregame coverage with Eanet and longtime broadcast partner Ted Albrecht kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT.