WGN Radio and Northwestern Athletics sign five-year broadcast rightsholder extension

Northwestern

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wildcats football and men’s basketball on-air through 2025-26 seasons

WGN Radio and Northwestern Athletics have agreed to a five-year broadcast rightsholder extension that will keep Wildcats football and men’s basketball on the station through the 2025-26 seasons.

WGN Radio has been the home of the Wildcats since 1996. Northwestern Athletics head coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Chris Collins will continue to make frequent appearances on the station’s shows.

“For the past 25 years, WGN Radio has broadcast Northwestern football and men’s basketball and I am thrilled to be extending our partnership for five more years, bringing Chicago’s Big Ten Team play-by-play to our Chicago’s Very Own audience,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle.

Dave Eanet, WGN Radio’s sports director and a member of the Northwestern Athletics Hall of Fame, has handled play-by-play duties for Wildcats football since 1990, and basketball since 1996. “I’m excited to see our relationship with Northwestern Athletics continue,” said Dave Eanet. “We’ve had so many great moments: Bowl games, two Big Ten Championship games, the NCAA Tournament, and I know many more thrilling moments are ahead. We look forward to bringing them to WGN Radio listeners for the years to come.”  

“WGN Radio and Dave Eanet have been synonymous with the Northwestern Wildcats for decades, and we’re excited to continue that partnership,” said Northwestern’s Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Dr. Derrick Gragg. “His voice is the soundtrack to so many incredible memories for our fans, and we look forward to many more over the next five years.”

Northwestern football returns to WGN Radio on Friday, September 3, when the defending Big Ten West Division and Citrus Bowl champions host the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field in the 2021 season opener. Pregame coverage with Eanet and longtime broadcast partner Ted Albrecht kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Collegiately Speaking
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer bring you play-by-play of all the games. After every game, coach Chris Collins gives his views on the outcome for fans listening at home. When the game is at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the crowd in the stands can listen as well.

If the Blackhawks are playing, you can catch the Wildcats on wgnradio.com, the Extra option on our apps, or on partner stations including 1000 or 1160 AM.

Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Northwestern Football

More Northwestern Football

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball