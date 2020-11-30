Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Saturday December 5 Northwestern at Minnesota football game canceled due to COVID

Northwestern Football

The football game between Northwestern and Minnesota, scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at Minnesota, has been canceled due to ongoing issues with the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Minnesota football program. The announcement was made via Twitter:

