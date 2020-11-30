Saturday December 5 Northwestern at Minnesota football game canceled due to COVID

Minnesota announced Monday it has called off this weekend's game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.

University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed. The Wildcats, who lead the West Division by one game at 5-1, were scheduled to play Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium after taking their first loss of the season at Michigan State.