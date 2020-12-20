Northwestern to play Auburn in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day

Northwestern has released the following:

No. 14 Northwestern will conclude the campaign in the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Wildcats will battle Auburn in the 75th edition of the Citrus Bowl, scheduled for Friday, January 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. CT on ABC and WGN Radio AM-720.

Northwestern went 6-2 on the season and won the Big Ten West Division for the second time in three years. Auburn finished its regular season with a 6-4 overall record in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats and Tigers have met only once before with Auburn pulling out a 38-35 victory in the thrilling 2010 Outback Bowl.

This is Northwestern’s second appearance in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats met Tennessee in the 1997 edition of the bowl game. It was Dan and Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald ‘s final game in a Northwestern uniform.

A limited number of Vrbo Citrus Bowl tickets are available at bigtime.games/tickets. Seats are available in clusters of two, four, six or eight, with physical distancing implemented between pods.

Florida Citrus Sports and the City of Orlando are also implementing additional procedures to ensure the safety of guests and staff members at Camping World Stadium events. To learn more about these protocols, visit floridacitrussports.com/covid.