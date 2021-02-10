Northwestern hires Raiders’ O’Neil as defensive coordinator

Northwestern Football
Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Northwestern hired Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O’Neil as defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

O’Neil spent three seasons on Jon Gruden’s staff in Oakland and Las Vegas, the past two as defensive backs coach. He has more than a decade of NFL coaching experience, including stints as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and the San Francisco 49ers (2016).

O’Neil said in a statement he is ”ecstatic” to join a program ”that excels academically and athletically at such a high level.” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald touted his ”unparalleled passion for teaching.”

O’Neil takes over for the retired Mike Hankwitz. Northwestern boasted one of the conference’s stingiest defenses last season and won the Big Ten West for the second time in three years on the way to a 7-2 record.

O’Neil was a defensive lineman at Towson, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He holds master’s degrees from SUNY-Albany and Northwestern.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Sports

Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball