Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers – September 23, 2023
Highlights: Northwestern 37 – Minnesota 34 – OT – 9/23/23
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app.
Collegiately Speaking
Results/Schedule
Standings
Roster
Statistics