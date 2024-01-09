Go Cats! WGN Radio’s sports director Dave Eanet and the radio play-by-play voice of Northwestern Wildcat Football since 1990 poses with a newly-released Northwestern University Willie the Wildcat bobblehead.

In honor of National Bobblehead Day (January 7), the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee) produced officially licensed bobbleheads of five Chicago college mascots, including Northwestern University’s Willie the Wildcat.

“We’re excited to be releasing this collection of bobbleheads featuring five Chicago college mascots in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Chicago area fans are about their school of choice and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular.”

The bobbleheads feature the school’s mascot standing on a base with the school’s logo on a backing and the front of the base.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023. The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. To add Willie the Wildcat to your collection, click here. And see the full line-up of Chicago college mascots here.