Collegiately Speaking: Previewing the 2021 football season

After a lengthy delay, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back at it and getting you ready for the college football season. Northwestern has won two of the last three Big Ten West division championships. The guys share their thoughts on what NU needs to do to add to that number. Dave and Dan talk to Matt Fortuna, who covers college football for The Athletic, about the Wildcats and the Big Ten as a whole. Ted Albrecht, who works in the broadcast booth with Dave, joins in on the fun and makes quite a statement about Northwestern’s offensive line. Later on, producer “Super Joe” Romano shares his picks for the week.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.
