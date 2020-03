PHOTO: Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) is pushed out of bounds by Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, center, and linebacker Chris Bergin, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back in the studio following a Northwestern 45-6 win over UMass, snapping the Wildcats 7 game losing streak. The guys are joined by Linebacker Chris Bergin who discusses his path to becoming a Wildcat, his blocked field goal and recovery, and breaking down Minnesota’s offense ahead of their game this Saturday at Ryan Field.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!