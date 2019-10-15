Collegiately Speaking | A timely bye week and special teams have been difference maker

Northwestern Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson looks to pass against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-15. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Following a much needed bye week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back in studio bringing you another episode of Collegiately Speaking. The guys recap the Wildcats 13-10 loss to Nebraska. How can the team get back on track? Where have been the biggest struggles?

With both teams coming off bye weeks, Dave and Dan look ahead to the Wildcats next game against Ohio State. Can the Wildcats stellar defense contain the Buckeyes offense? What are the challenges the team will face in the game on Friday night? Dave and Dan break it all down and discuss the latest surrounding the team.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes

 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Collegiately Speaking
CollegiatelySpeaking

Each week, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about the latest stories in college football with the emphasis on Northwestern and the Big Ten.Click for more.

Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Collegiately Speaking
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball