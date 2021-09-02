Coach Pat Fitzgerald can’t wait to see fans back in the stadium

Winning last year’s Big Ten West division was somewhat bittersweet for the Northwestern’s fan base. Sure it was their second such title in three years. But due to the pandemic, fans were not allowed to attend Big Ten games last year. That won’t be the case Friday night when Northwestern hosts big ten rival Michigan State to kickoff the 2021 season. Pat Fitzgerald, entering his 16th season as the head coach of the Wildcats, joined Lisa Dent (in for Bob Sirott), and Dave Eanet to talk about how excited he is for the return of football, who will start at quarterback, and whether he’s a country music fan or not.
