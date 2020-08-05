Big Ten announces 2020 football schedule; Northwestern opens September 5 at Penn State

Northwestern University has released the following:

The Big Ten Conference released its 2020 league schedule Wednesday morning with each team slated to play a 10-game conference slate. Northwestern is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign at Penn State on Sept. 5, before returning to Ryan Field on Sept. 12 to host Wisconsin.

NORTHWESTERN’S 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All 14 league programs will play six divisional contests and four cross-over games. Each Big Ten team’s schedule also features two bye weeks and Saturday, Nov. 28 is left open for all teams to provide flexibility. Northwestern’s remaining home slate consists of match ups against Maryland (Sept. 26), Illinois (Oct. 17), Nebraska (Oct. 24) and Michigan (Nov. 21). The Wildcats will hit the road to battle Michigan State (Sept. 19), Iowa (Oct. 3), Purdue (Oct. 31) and Minnesota (Nov. 14).

