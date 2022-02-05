Recap: Northwestern 87 – Nebraska 63 – 2/5/22

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Gitlin, a prominent anti-war and campus activist of the 1960s who drew upon his experiences and influenced many others as an author, sociologist and educator, has died at age 79.

His sister Judy Gitlin confirmed his death Saturday, but declined to offer details beyond saying he was hospitalized at the end of last year. Gitlin's friend and fellow author Peter Dreier posted a tribute on his Facebook page, calling him a “prolific writer, a profound thinker, a progressive political activist, and a respected and revered mentor to several generations of activists, writers, and scholars.”