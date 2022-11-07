720 WGN is The Voice of the WildcatsDave Eanet and Billy McKinney bring you play-by-play of all the games. After every game, coach Chris Collins gives his views on the outcome for fans listening at home. When the game is at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the crowd in the stands can listen as well.Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app. If the Blackhawks are playing, you can catch the Wildcats on wgnradio.com, the Extra option on our app, or on a partner station, usually 1000 AM.