Recap: Northwestern 59 – Indiana 51 – 2/8/22

DENVER (AP) — In late summer 2017, Olivia Gant cheerfully sang Hakuna Matata from “The Lion King” as she was wheeled into hospice care in Denver wearing purple pajamas. “It means no worries for the rest of your days,” she sang. The 7-year-old died less than a month later.

The video put out by her mother Kelly Turner is one of many clips highlighting the little girl's battle with disease and death, which authorities say was used by her mother to dupe doctors and call for favors and donations to help ease her daughter's pain.