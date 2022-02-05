Northwestern buries Nebraska with 13 3-pointers, 87-63

Northwestern Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Boo Buie scored a season-high 27 points, Northwestern made a season-high 13 3-pointers, and the Wildcats rolled past Nebraska 87-63 on Saturday.

Northwestern led 49-27 at halftime after making 10 of 23 3-pointers. The Wildcats finished the game 13 of 31 from distance and shot 49% overall. Julian Roper’s layup with 4:53 to go matched Northwestern’s biggest lead at 35 but the Wildcats did not score again.

Chase Audige had 16 points for Northwestern (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten Conference). Buie made 6-of-11 3-pointers and 10 of 15 overall. With the game well in hand, none of Northwestern’s starters played more than Buie’s 26 minutes and the Wildcats had 32 bench points, led by Ryan Young’s 12.

C.J. Wilcher had 15 points for the Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12), who have lost 10 consecutive games. Bryce McGowens added 10 points.

Since Northwestern’s 64-62 win over then-No. 10 Michigan State on Jan. 15, the Wildcats had lost four in a row before beating Rutgers and now Nebraska. Northwestern hosts Indiana on Tuesday.

Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Billy McKinney bring you play-by-play of all the games. After every game, coach Chris Collins gives his views on the outcome for fans listening at home. When the game is at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the crowd in the stands can listen as well.

If the Blackhawks are playing, you can catch the Wildcats on wgnradio.com, the Extra option on our app, or on a partner station, usually 1000 AM.

Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Northwestern Football

More Northwestern Football