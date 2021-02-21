Highlights: Wisconsin 68 – Northwestern 51 – 2/21/21

Wisconsin is shooting 32.1 percent on layups over its past two games, a big reason the No. 21 Badgers enter Sunday's visit to Northwestern on a two-game losing streak. (Northwestern vs. Wisconsin, Sunday, February 21, 5:45pm, WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams https://wgnradio.com/on-air/.)

Meanwhile, the host Wildcats have lost 12 straight, including five of the past six by single digits.