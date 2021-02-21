Highlights: Wisconsin 68 – Northwestern 51 – 2/21/21

Northwestern forward Pete Nance, left, and Wisconsin forward Micah Potter battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers – February 21, 2021

Boxscore | Recap

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer bring you play-by-play of all the games. After every game, coach Chris Collins gives his views on the outcome for fans listening at home. When the game is at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the crowd in the stands can listen as well.

If the Blackhawks are playing, you can catch the Wildcats on wgnradio.com, the Extra option on our apps, or on partner stations including 1000 or 1160 AM.

