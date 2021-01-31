Highlights: Rutgers 64 – Northwestern 56 – 1/31/21

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Jacob Young scored 19 points and Ron Harper Jr. scored all 13 of his in the second half and Rutgers held off Northwestern for a 64-56 win Sunday night.

Harper's three-point play gave Rutgers a 55-40 lead with 6:24 to go before the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run but they never got closer than five the rest of the way.