While No. 25 Rutgers has experienced difficulties beating the top teams of the Big Ten, it has been able to play well against teams in the middle of the pack and at the bottom of the standings.

Following a disappointing loss at Iowa, the Scarlet Knights seek a rebound performance Saturday when they host struggling Northwestern in Piscataway, N.J. (Northwestern at Rutgers, Saturday, February 13, 3:45pm, WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams https://wgnradio.com/on-air/.)