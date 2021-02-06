Highlights: Purdue 75 – Northwestern 70 – 2/6/21

Both Northwestern and No. 24 Purdue will be looking for rebound performances when they meet Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind., although it will be on much different scales. (Northwestern at Purdue, Saturday, February 6, 3:15pm, WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams https://wgnradio.com/on-air/)

Purdue (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) is coming off a tough 61-60 loss at Maryland on Tuesday and has lost two of its past three games, but overall the Boilermakers have trended upward over the past month.