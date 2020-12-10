Highlights: Pittsburgh 71 – Northwestern 70 – 12/9/20

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Xavier Johnson scored 21 points and fed Justin Champagnie for the game-winning basket with 5.6-seconds to play and Pittsburgh rallied to defeat Northwestern 71-70 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After Boo Buie missed a pair of free throws with 16.3 seconds left, Johnson took the ball up court and penetrated along the left side of the lane, dumping the ball underneath to Champagnie when the double-team came.