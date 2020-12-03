Highlights: Northwestern 92 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49 – 12/2/20

The Northwestern Wildcats open their 2020-21 season Wednesday night with a non-conference matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Evanston, Ill. (Pregame Wednesday night, 7:45pm, WGN Radio 720 AM and our digital streams - https://wgnradio.com/on-air/)

Northwestern enters the new season after a disappointing 2019-20 season, when the team went 8-23, including three losses to low-major programs and only three wins in the Big Ten Conference.