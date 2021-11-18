Highlights: Northwestern 82 – Fairleigh Dickinson 46 – 11/18/21

ATLANTA (AP) — Mac Jones threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Nelson Agholor for the game's only offensive touchdown and Kyle Van Noy and the New England defense took care of the rest, blanking the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night for the Patriots' fifth straight victory.

New England (7-4) wasn't nearly as dominating as four days earlier, when the Patriots blew out the Browns 45-7, but it was more than good enough against a feeble Falcons offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in nearly nine quarters.