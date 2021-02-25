Highlights: Northwestern 67 – Minnesota 59 – 2/25/21

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Boo Buie scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, sparking Northwestern to rally past Minnesota 67-59 on Thursday night, bringing an end to a 13-game losing streak that stretches back to Dec. 29.

Buie opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 12-0 run as Northwestern (7-14, 4-13 Big Ten Conference) surged into its first of the game and turned what had been a Minnesota cruise into a battle. He drained another huge 3 with 1:37 remaining to push the Wildcats lead to 58-51.