Highlights: Northwestern 60 – Maryland 55 – 3/3/21

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Boo Buie scored 15 points and Chase Audige added 14, and Northwestern scored the last six points of the game to beat Maryland 60-55 on Wednesday night, ending the Terrapins' five-game win streak.

Northwestern (8-14, 5-13 Big Ten) has won two straight since halting a 13-game losing streak. The Wildcats also snapped a five-game skid against the Terrapins and beat them for the first time at home.