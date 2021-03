Northwestern and Minnesota are headed in opposite directions when they meet in Indianapolis in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday.(Northwestern vs. Minnesota, Wednesday, March 10, 5:15pm, WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams https://wgnradio.com/on-air/.)

Minnesota (13-14, 6-14) has lost seven in a row to drop to the 13th seed, and coach Richard Pitino is rumored to be on the verge of being fired.