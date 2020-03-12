Listen Now
Highlights: Big Ten Tournament – Minnesota 74 – Northwestern 57 – 3/11/20

Northwestern’s Miller Kopp (10) goes to the basket against Minnesota’s Tre’ Williams (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Indianapolis. Minnesota won 74-57. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Big Ten Tournament – Round 1 – Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers – Indinapolis, IN – March 11, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

