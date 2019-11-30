Northwestern Basketball

720 WGN is The Voice of the WildcatsDave Eanet and Joey Meyer bring you play-by-play of all the games. After every game, coach Chris Collins gives his views on the outcome for fans listening at home. When the game is at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the crowd in the stands can listen as well.If the Blackhawks are playing, you can catch the Wildcats on wgnradio.com, the Extra option on our apps, or on partner stations including 1000 or 1160 AM.