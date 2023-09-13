Northwestern broke through and ended their 12-game losing streak, winning the home opener over UTEP 38-7. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa break down what adjustments Northwestern made to come out with the win. Later on, Dave and Dan welcome in one stars from Saturday’s win, sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch, who scored his 1st career touchdown to start the scoring for the ‘Cats. Dave and Dan ask Jack about his role on team, his path to Northwestern, a preview of the game against Duke, and more! Then Dave and Dave preview this week’s game on the road against Duke and what the ‘Cats need to do to come away with the win. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

