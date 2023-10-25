Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week to recap Northwestern’s road loss to Nebraska 17-9. The guys talk about how Northwestern struggles on offense and what they need to do to get back on track.

Northwestern senior running back Cam Porter joins Dave and Dan to talk about turning the page from the Nebraska game to Maryland this week, what it was like to play during the 2020 season, his relationship with quarterback Brendan Sullivan, and more! Then Dave and Dan talk about Northwestern’s path to get back into the Big Ten West race. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week!