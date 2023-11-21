In the final game at Ryan Field before renovations start the Wildcats went out with a bang, beating Purdue 23-15 and clinching a bowl berth for the 1st time since the 2020 season. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa talk about how the Wildcats are playing some of their best football and the coaching job Head Coach David Braun has done this year, who had the interim tag removed last week. Then Dave and Dan talk about the new Ryan Field getting approved and what it means for the future.

Senior Quarterback Ben Bryant joins the show to talk about battling back from injury this year, coming in and learning a new offense, building chemistry with his receivers, and more! Dave and Dan then preview the big rivalry game with Illinois this weekend down in Champaign. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.