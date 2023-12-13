The Northwestern Wildcats are heading to Las Vegas! The Wildcats will face Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 23rd. Dave Eanet and Dan Persa preview the bowl game and talk about how it can build momentum for next year. Then the guys welcome back ESPN’s Senior College Football Writer Adam Rittenberg to the show. Adam talks about the new world of the transfer portal and NIL and what it means for the future of the sport. Then Dave and Dan ask Adam who he thinks David Braun could be looking at to fill out his coaching staff. Then, Jacob Schmidt, Executive Director of TrueNU, joins the show to talk about NIL and what Northwestern is doing to help their athletes with it. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.

