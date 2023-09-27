The Cardiac Cats are back! Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week to recap Northwestern’s wild come-from-behind win and talk about the importance of always playing hard no matter what the score is. Then the two talk about the impact quarterback Ben Bryant is making and the connection him and Bryce Kirtz are developing.

One of the heroes from Saturday’s game graduate student tight end Charlie Mangieri joins Dave and Dan to talk about his game winning touchdown catch, his college career, why he thinks this could be a turnaround for the team, his athletic family, and more! Then Dave and Dan talk about the Big West and how wide open it is and give a quick preview of the Penn State game upcoming this weekend. They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week.