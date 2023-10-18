Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are back this week after the bye! They begin this week by talking about how the bye is well timed for this Northwestern team at the halfway point of the season. Then Dave and Dan talk about how everyone in the Big West is still alive for the division title and preview this week’s road test at Nebraska.

Northwestern senior kicker Jack Olsen joins the show to talk about his path to from Michigan State to Northwestern, the injury he battled last year, how he deals with the pressure of kicking, and more! They wrap the show with ‘Super Joe’ Romano’s pick of the week!